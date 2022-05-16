Namoi Valley Independent
Vital funding to boost the return of live music in Gunnedah

By Newsroom
May 16 2022
On song: Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured with Nick Bradbery and Joshua Launders from the Railway Hotel Gunnedah, which has received a $62,913.40 Live Music Australia grant. Photo: Supplied

Gunnedah's Railway Hotel will use a near $63,000 federal government grant to install a new PA system, sound and lighting, and provide a dedicated area to host live music and attract musicians to the hotel.

