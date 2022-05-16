Gunnedah's Railway Hotel will use a near $63,000 federal government grant to install a new PA system, sound and lighting, and provide a dedicated area to host live music and attract musicians to the hotel.
The money has come from round four of the $20 million Live Music Australia Program.
Parkes MP Mark Coulton said the grant will provide much-needed support for the Railway Hotel to rebuild, after being hard hit during the pandemic, while also stimulating the local Gunnedah economy.
"The hospitality and arts industries were two of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I'm so pleased to be able to support the Railway Hotel with this funding," Mr Coulton said.
"The Live Music Australia Program is bringing quality Australian live music into our regions, putting local artists back on stage while also helping our venues maximise their economic sustainability and recovery."
To date the program has handed out more than $10 million.
