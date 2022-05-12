Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

Veterinary shortage bites despite uni graduate rises

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Baldwin and his wife Kisa from The Rivers Equine Vet in the Northern Rivers have been advertising for a vet for six months. Photo: Supplied

Lifestyle destinations, $25,000 for relocation costs and a one-off graduate wage of up to $120,000 are just some of the incentives being offered to lure vets to the bush.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.