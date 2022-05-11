ENTRIES for Gunnedah's annual NAIDOC art exhibition have officially opened for the upcoming show.
The exhibition will be held at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery with the theme 'Get up! Stand Up! Show up!'.
Gunnedah Shire Council cultural precinct team leader Lauren Mackley said the exhibition is an important part of the week.
"The NAIDOC Week exhibition provides the ideal opportunity to celebrate the depth and vibrancy of Indigenous culture in our region," Ms Mackley said.
"This exhibition is a space to share valuable stories of culture and identity, to start conversations and enrich understanding."
The exhibitions will officially open at on July 8 at 6pm and will continue until August 5.
Artists, hobbyists, schools, organisation and individuals are urged to enter their work to explore the theme and have a chance to exhibit in a professional gallery space.
"It's always exciting to see a vast array of artworks from throughout our community and I'm looking forward to seeing the display of creativity in the gallery," Ms Mackley said.
There is no limit on the amount of works that can be entered by an individual with organisers encouraging artists to get creative with different mediums.
All artworks must be submitted to the gallery by Monday July 4, by 5pm.
For more information, or for an entry form, click here.
