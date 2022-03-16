news, local-news,

Gunnedah residents who are passionate about community safety and crime prevention are being encouraged to put up their hands to join council working groups. A number of positions are vacant in the Crime Prevention Working Group and the Community Safety Conference Working Group and the council is on the look out for fresh blood. READ ALSO: Kamilaroi Highway closed after man killed in head-on crash The Crime Prevention Working Group supports the ongoing implementation of the shire's crime prevention plan; has been instrumental in extending CCTV throughout the CBD; provides input for Alcohol Free Zone declarations and lobbies the state and federal government for changes to domestic violence legislation. The group has also been involved in the planning and delivery of a number of drug and domestic violence community awareness events, including the Say No to Drugs walk, Gunnedah Says No to Violence messages on council vehicles, and the Gunny Get Your Home Secure and Gunny Get You Home Safe initiatives. The Community Safety Conference Working Group is new, and members will help to plan the delivery of a crime prevention and community safety conference in Gunnedah that will seek to attract delegates and key note speakers from within NSW and interstate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/4182dbf2-e61b-4264-bdc8-53ca41ab0c0e.jpg/r0_226_3743_2341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg