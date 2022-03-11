news, local-news,

For Katie Sozou, history is repeating itself in a most fulfilling manner. The Gunnedah-raised, Tamworth-based human resources professional was nurtured as a child in a loving environment where her family bonded over whipcracking. And now Sozou has replicated that rewarding template with her own family. Read also: This weekend at Wolseley Oval in Gunnedah, Sozou will contest the national whipcracking titles with her two children, Abbie, 5, and Georgia, 2. Her Gunnedah-based brother Daniel, an 18-time national champion, will also compete at the event with his daughter, 20-month-old Macey. Sozou's sister Brooke, a nine-time Australian champion, will aim to defend her title. Their Gunnedah-based parents, Steve and Narelle, will also be in action. It was Daniel's involvement in whipcracking as a child that facilitated the whole family's participation in the sport. Sozou said attending whipcracking events with her children was "really nice". She loves seeing them "really happy and enthusiastic" when competing in a sport that has given her so much. Her children, she added, were her greatest achievement in life. It's a life that changed permanently when she met her husband, Josh. This year they will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary. They met when she was studying at the University of New England. Josh is a builder who hails from Armidale. Along with his father, Andrew, and his brother, James, he is constructing his family home at Forest Hills. "We're building our forever home now," Sozou said, adding that it is perched on a hill with a "beautiful" view. "Who would have thought that this is the way life would be," she also said. "But we're really happy with what we've got going on."

