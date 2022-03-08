news, local-news,

Community members are needed to bring "invaluable experience" to three economic development working groups. Gunnedah Shire Council's planning and environmental services director Andrew Johns said expressions of interest were being sought for the Gunnedah Shire Economic Development Working Group, Gunnedah Shire Skills and Training Working Group and/or the Gunnedah Shire Business Partner Program Advisory Group. "The Economic Development Working Group works towards growth and balance in our economy. The Skills and Training Working Group looks at where growth is needed to help meet our business and industry needs, and the Business Partner Program Advisory Group is instrumental in guiding this important program and reviewing applications," Mr Johns said. "Community members bring invaluable experience and insights to these important working groups." Mr Johns said group members would work with elected council representatives to help the Gunnedah shire's economy to grow while maintaining "the lifestyle balance so important to our residents". "If you are passionate about our economy and have knowledge and experience you think would be useful, we encourage you to apply for the appropriate group," he said. Group members are appointed for two-year terms, and the working groups meet bi-monthly on dates and times yet to be determined.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/b5b4f716-be82-4fd5-9945-e1b977d42913.jpg/r12_283_5425_3341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg