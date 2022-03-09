news, local-news,

Gunnedah's Harmony Day will be a hands-on, festive event on Saturday, March 19. The multicultural festival at Wolseley Park will offer many free activities, such as a Tahitian floral workshop, belly dancing lesson, henna art, and face painting. Engage your senses and appetite with international food stalls, and music and dancing, from Polynesian to Bollywood and Indigenous. There's also plenty for the kids, including free snow cones and popcorn, show bags and a jumping castle. Read also: The festival is hosted by Gunnedah Family Support (GFS), Gunnedah Shire Council and the Multicultural Women's Association (MWA) and will kick-off at 7am and wrap up at 2pm. The MWA is behind many of the activities and will also operate a stall, featuring artefacts from many different countries. "The event is to celebrate Harmony Week and aims to foster inclusiveness, cross-cultural respect and understanding, and raise awareness of the valuable contribution that our multicultural groups make in the community," MWA member Katerina Lawes said. "We wanted a fun, vibrant and colourful community celebration to highlight the cultural diversity here in Gunnedah." GFS director Vanessa Hodges-Schembri said it was "a wonderful way to not only showcase this community but also to share it with everyone". "Gunnedah is lucky to have many skilled and talented women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds who are committed to building a supportive and inclusive community," she said. "Gunnedah Family Support also delivers a weekly multicultural playgroup* in collaboration with Multicultural Women Gunnedah." (*see photos) The festival is funded by The Stronger Together Grants Program (Festivals and Grants). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/077914d5-7955-4182-ac35-7777998e6aa4.JPG/r0_1357_3920_3572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg