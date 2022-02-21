news, local-news,

Locals, family and friends of the late Bill Syphers have many words to describe the man they loved and admired so much. Among those words are "caring and generous", "family man", "true gentleman", "terrific bloke" and "Gunnedah legend". Bill was farewelled by a large crowd at St Joseph's Catholic Church today, following his death on February 12, 2022. His eldest granddaughter, Karen Marshall, shared his life story. "Bill" was born Norman Kingsford on June 7, 1928 in Annandale, Sydney and was the eldest child of Norman and Hilda Syphers. He had two siblings, Betty, and Marie who died of diphtheria at five months, which deeply affected his mother who then went into a home. Though their father was still living, Bill and Marie were placed in separate orphanages at Baulkham Hills and Parramatta and rarely saw one another. They were fostered out a number of times but were not adopted. It was in the orphanage that Bill learnt to play the hornet at the age of eight, then moved on to the trumpet, kick-starting his love for music. Bill was later moved to Westmead Boys Home. In those days, orphans had to find their own way as teenagers, so at the age of 14, Bill wound up on the streets of Kings Cross, looking for work. It was a bootmaker who first took him on, and allowed him to live above the shop. Over long days, under the guidance of a tough taskmaster, Bill learnt the trade for three years and reconnected with Betty, who was was working at a post office. When his employee raised a hand to him, Bill turned his heels on bootmaking and boarded a train out of Sydney with a mate to see where life would take him. Bill did farm work and wheat carting, then joined the Australian Army at 17 (he had no birth certificate) and sailed to Japan in 1946 for a couple of years. He played the trumpet in the army band at official functions. After returning to Australia, Bill returned to farm work and in 1948, found himself in Gunnedah where he struggled to find employment, so he lived along the Namoi River. It was on the banks of the river that he met his future mother-in-law who at first brought him food, then offered him a bed in her shed. It was through this encounter that he met his wife-to-be Patricia Pawley. Bill worked as a linesman for the PostMaster General and started doing small bootmaking and upholstery jobs for locals. He was also part of the local brass band, playing the bugel on Anzac Day, and a member of two other bands, including the Dominos. At the age of 21, Bill married Patricia on July 30, 1949 in Gunnedah and over the years they welcomed six children - Jenny (Brasen), Ray, Lorraine (McAndrew), Allan, Dianne (Ferguson) and David. In 1958, they moved into 22 Beulah Street, which is still the family home. In the 1950s, Bill returned to the trade of his youth, establishing Bill Syphers Footwear and Saddlery. After a few moves, he made a home for his business in Conadilly Street where his shop remains to this day. Bill's first grandchild was born in 1972, and was followed by 22 more. His wife Patricia died on December 4, 1994 and Bill remarried in 1998. His second wife, and "great companion", Mary Dibble, died in 2015. Bill worked full-time in his shop, eventually retiring in his late 80s in 2016 because of ill health. A few years later, he moved into the Mackellar nursing home where he became a "much-loved" resident. "Even though Bill didn't like to be the centre of attention, he had an undeniable impact on the community," his granddaughter Karen said. "He was known for his generosity and would happily give all he had to anyone in need ... he was a man of faith, a life member of the Labor party, a family man, a business man, and a friend to everyone. "He will be missed by all."

