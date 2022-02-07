news, local-news,

Gunnedah's Alex Wharton has started the new year with both a new job and a new family member. Carinya Christian School's newly minted principal missed the first week of school because he was getting acquainted with his newborn son Ezekiel. Mr Wharton is a familiar face in the halls of the school after teaching in classrooms for three years and leading the middle school. When the school's first local principal Chad Kentwell announced he was moving on at the end of 2021, Mr Wharton jumped at the chance to lead the 45 staff and 263 students. "I love Carinya and I love Gunnedah to be honest, so it was a no-brainer," Mr Wharton said. "It's such an amazing opportunity to lead and contribute, and shape culture, which is very much what I'm passionate about as well ... it's such a good fit for me, personally and professionally." READ ALSO: How to get your Parent NSW Vouchers No one can doubt Mr Wharton's enthusiasm for the role when they meet him, and it is this passion that will lead the school community through the next stage of its expansion. A middle school and a senior school have already been built parallel to the historic school on Little Barber Street, and in mid-2022, the library, administration and staff areas will be extended onto the corner of Little Barber and Barber streets. A house on the left side of the site has also been purchased and will be refurbished so the school's early learning centre can be moved there. "Being a part of the school's journey for such a significant piece of its history in that establishment of secondary, to have Year 10 this year, it's a really special place and obviously, being really established in the community and loving Gunnedah, it was logical to apply [for the job]," Mr Wharton said. Mr Wharton is still adjusting to the change of pace and said he missed the classroom, but would ensure he continued to be a present part of the students' learning journey. "I always told myself if I ever was successful in becoming a principal, that I would maintain relationships as a priority," he said. The principal said he was "in awe" of the work the staff do behind-the-scenes and the "sense of collaborative purpose and drive and intention". He will work closely alongside existing head of junior school Olivia Chapman and two new leaders - head of middle school Mark Hampstead, and head of senior school David Carter. Mr Wharton said he had plenty to learn, and leading Carinya amidst a pandemic would present its own challenges, but he's determined the students won't miss out on what they need. The principal said he hoped the school would "continue to be a light in the community" and change the lives of students in positive ways. He said the team was working to re-establish Carinya as a "homely" and welcoming place because "we've lost that in lots of ways as a school, to a certain extent with COVID". "One of the themes for this year in our school community is 'welcome home', building on that Aboriginal word of Carinya as a happy home ... that sense of homecoming, of really re-establishing that sense of community where you're known and cared for and valued is what I really want to have as my legacy and build upon," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6vwjsNKWypZeVkMQsfcHaQ/4a9f45e0-18fd-4bbd-a341-d12ed70c6b31.JPG/r0_94_1848_1138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg