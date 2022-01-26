news, local-news,

FROM disability advocates to sporting stars - Gunnedah's most inspiring and dedicated residents have been honoured as recipients of a 2022 Gunnedah Shire Council Australia Day Award. Community members and groups received their awards during last night's awards dinner at the Gunnedah Town Hall. Citizen of the Year: Tracey Reid Tracey has immersed herself in the culture of the town and has built a supportive network as a result of her inherently compassionate and community minded nature. Most notably Tracey has played in integral role in fundraising for Allawah Cottage - the domestic violence shelter for women in Gunnedah. Young Citizen of the Year: Steven Hopwood Volunteering with meals on wheels since 2020 Steven took the initiative to draw pictures and write letters to members during the multiple lockdowns. Steven makes contributions to the various clubs in Gunnedah including Gunnedah Aero Club, Gunnedah Conservatorium and Gunnedah Junior Rugby League. Ivan Towns Memorial Award: Amanda Randall Amanda is the owner of Boogie Bounce Gunnedah and is coaching women in our community to be the best version of themselves through exercise and lifestyle mentoring and coaching. Sports Team of the Year: Gunnedah Touch Association Throughout 2021, the Gunnedah Touch Association committee has worked hard to ensure the running of smooth winter and summer competitions with opportunities for players to follow representative avenues. The club has recognised the importance of developing players from a young age through junior programs Junior Sports Team of the Year: Gunnedah Swimming Club The Gunnedah Swimming Club has been a dedicated association in Gunnedah since 1955. Today, 60 per cent of their members are junior, 11 of the clubs swimmers have qualified for NSW country championships across 32 individual events. Sportsperson of the Year: Paul Brady 2021 has been Paul's most successful year in regards to his achievements in Touch Football. His performance in the National Touch League Tournament in May 2021 had him receive the Coaches Award for his team, the Eagles. Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Alice Edmunds Alice has contributed immensely to the sport of gymnastics over the last 12 months. Competing in various regional, state and national competitions, Alice won multiple medals, most notably gold on the vault in various heats. This led to Alice securing a place on the NSW level 8 team to compete at the National Championships. Eve Turner Perpetual Trophy: Lynette Gleeson Lyn has worked with Gunnedah Workshop for over two decades, starting as a volunteer at Recyclit. Lyn has transformed the lives of people with disability throughout her time with Gunnedah Workshop enterprises, mentoring and coaching individuals to become more independent. Max & Mikie Maas Good Neighbour Award: Olwyn Jones Olwyn uses her many talents to look after neighbours and friends - from baking to running errands for them. She is always there with a smile and a helping hand! Community & Cultural Achievement Award: The Dorothea Mackellar Memorial Society The committee's hard work and dedication has produced a world class piece of artwork, the Dorothea Mackellar silo art, has been nominated in the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards. The Kurrumbede Open Day event provided access for many people to witness and recognize the heritage of the Shire and its close connection to an iconic Australian family - the Mackellars. The Ossie & Beryl Campbell Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award: Gunnedah Golf Club volunteers The following volunteers at the Gunnedah Golf Club have worked tirelessly to upgrade and maintain the aesthetic of the golf course over the last 18 months: Steve Berry, Peter Birch, Greg Burns, Geoff Doubleday, Ann Finnigan, Bruce Higham, Peter Koch, Chris Scott, Graham Sutcliffe, Don Whiteman, Damien Woods.

