Gunnedah Gymnastics Centre will become more sustainable, thanks to a $23,500 grant for solar panels. Committee president Michelle Welch said improvements like the solar panels would ensure the "magnificent centre" would still be around for future generations to utilise. The grant from the state government's Community Building Partnerships Fund will cover the cost of the installation of solar panels, an inverter and a battery. Read more: The committee said using solar energy would make the centre "more cost-effective and environmentally friendly". "This project is one our committee has talked about in the past as something to strive for, but all funds raised are used to develop programs, provide equipment, educate coaching staff and judges and for the maintenance of our gymnasium. The funding for solar panels will now make this a reality," they said. "Our hope is that this project will support the sustainability of the centre through reduced energy consumption and provide relief from rising energy costs." Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the funding would support Gunnedah thriving gymnasts. "The team at Gunnedah Gymnastics Centre do a great job in training their young stars. Gunnedah always outperforms in competition with a trophy case that keeps on growing," Mr Anderson said. "Just last year, gun gymnast Alice Edmunds won gold in the Level 8 Vault at the Australian Gymnastic Championships while representing New South Wales and it was great to have the opportunity to congratulate her in person. "These past two years have been extremely disruptive for our gymnasts with several significant events postponed or cancelled outright ... in reducing one of the clubs most significant expenses in electricity, we can look forward to seeing more funding funnelled into ensuring our young gymnasts have the right equipment and coaching to succeed."

