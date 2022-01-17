news, local-news,

GUNNEDAH cotton grower Matthew Whittaker is among a group of up-and-coming cotton stakeholders selected for Cotton Australia's entry-level leadership program. Eight women and seven men will participate in the 2022 Australian Future Cotton Leaders Program (AFCLP), with support from Cotton Australia and the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC). Joining Mr Whittaker is Moree growers James Bierhoff and Kim Byrnes, and Wee Waa grower William Woolcock. "I've been involved in the cotton industry all my life. I grew up on a cotton farm and I work in the industry as well," Mr Whittaker said. "The program will help me try and advocate for the industry. We're always under a bit of pressure especially during drought." Through his work as an irrigation consultant, Mr Whittaker said he wants to use his understanding of water to help educate others. "Through work I helped design the Burrima boardwalk out on the Macquarie Marshes - an ecotourism set up to help get a bit of ecotourism going through Warren," he said. The program aims to develop their leadership knowledge, skills and experience so they can play key roles in further developing the industry. Cotton Australia CEO Adam Kay said the calibre of applicants highlights the role Australia has in leading the world in improving cotton quality and environmental stewardship. "I am excited about the 2022 Future Cotton Leaders Program because of the potential for real benefit to the participants and the industry as a whole," he said. "They have some game-changing ideas and a passion for improving sustainability, quality and yield." READ ALSO: CRDC Executive Director Dr Ian Taylor said the participants represent the diversity of the cotton industry and its supply chain. "The 2022 cohort includes cotton growers and farm managers, researchers, extension officers, marketers, and fashion designers - a talented mix of people who are already working to improve the future of the Australian cotton industry," he said. "In their day to day roles, these emerging leaders are already tackling big issues like cotton's heat and drought tolerance, water use efficiency, ginning optimisation and showcasing cotton as a renewable resource for emerging designers." In 2022 the program will feature face-to-face forums, interactive online discussions, one-on-one coaching and integration with industry activities. The program will conclude at the Australian Cotton Conference in August 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./9a72ad52-bdd6-4ef8-b4be-52731d68d931.jpeg/r0_760_2990_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg