AN international oil analysis company servicing the mining industry has expanded its reach to Gunnedah, bringing new technology to the north west region. Techenomics has distributed specialty lubricants to the mining industry throughout Australia and Indonesia for over 20 years, and also offers condition monitoring and fluid management services. It's laboratories located in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Africa conduct lubricant analysis on used oils and greases, with its biggest client being BHP Billiton. A brand new laboratory located at 72 Barber Street, Gunnedah, recently launched and will support ten local jobs with the potential for further growth. Techenomics CEO Chris Adsett told the Leader the state-of-the-art facility will be operated by fully trained experts using the latest technology. "The Gunnedah team is totally committed to supporting the local community and the company is keen to become an important community enterprise, providing employment and skill sharing," he said. Mr Adsett said he believes the future of coal is bright in the region. "The situation on a world-wide basis as far as thermal coal is concerned is very much a topical one and there's a lot of interest and a lot of activity - some positive, some negative," he said. "The coal from that particular basin is quite high quality, higher quality than the coal further down the valley. "I personally believe that coal has got a brighter future than a lot of people politically want it to have. The underlying need for coal will be there for some time." Despite mainly servicing the mining industry, Mr Adsett said the company's move to Gunnedah also presents opportunities for the agricultural industry. "We're bringing some technology to that part of the world that people can connect with and the sort of market we would be interesting in having some meaningful discussions with, might be the ag industry," he said. "Large agricultural machinery will be the same sort of market as the large coal mining equipment. I think there's some real benefits for both sides."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./b4166d57-36f5-4159-8412-44c6c44ecad7.jpg/r0_81_4465_2604_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg