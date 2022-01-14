news, local-news,

Spotlight: School holiday program! If it's too hot for your youngsters to do anything outside, don't forget that the library is an oasis of coolness with some interesting programs to occupy young minds and fingers! Book Buddies is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning at 10.30am and includes storytelling and a handicraft that younger children can cope with while parents and grandparents can network. It's free, and you don't have to book! Just come and enjoy yourselves. For older children, from eight to 12 years, there's Crafty Creations in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. The crafts are more complex, and bookings are recommended as there's a limit on the number of children the library can accommodate. There's also a $3 per child charge for this session. Children of Curlewis can attend the library in the town hall on Monday afternoon on January 24 from 2pm to 3pm for a craft and story session for all ages. Again, booking is recommended - please ring 6740 2190 to ensure there's a place for your child. READ ALSO: Spotlight: Scavenger hunt in the library! and 1,000 Books After School The library also has a fun scavenger hunt activity happening during January. Children - of all ages! - need to roam around the library and find the pictures of more than 30 objects, then find those same objects in a word search format. Completed entry forms can be handed in and winners will be drawn at the end of the school holidays! Have fun everyone! And to encourage your child to keep reading, join the 1,000 Books After School reading challenge. Just ask the staff for the form, and when each form is completed, hand it in; children get a certificate presented by the Mayor for each of their milestone reading goals. Spotlight: New books! Plenty of new books have been added to the library shelves this week. There's the latest Scarpetta novel Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell, and a new Jack Ryan thriller Tom Clancy's Chain of Command by Marc Cameron. Science fiction fans will enjoy Ruth Ozeki's book The Book of Form and Emptiness. About love, loss and grief, the book is "...a very powerful meditation on the way books can contain the chaos of the world and give it meaning and order ..." Jackie French has also written another absorbing novel set in Australia in the 1850s No Hearts of Gold. See you soon at the library!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./d6abe118-0266-4a58-b561-df11058079ce.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg