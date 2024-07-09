Why early learning matters: Insights from Parramatta's leading child development centre

This is branded content.
Early childhood is a time of extraordinary growth and potential, where young minds are like sponges, soaking up information and rapidly forming connections. At Shichida Early Learning Centre in Parramatta, educators recognise the importance of these formative years and have designed a unique program that nurtures young minds to their fullest potential.
The early years of a child's life, from birth to three years old, are a period of rapid brain development known as the "Sensitive Period." During this critical time, children are most receptive to learning and forming neural connections that lay the foundation for their future cognitive, social, and emotional abilities.
Developed by renowned Japanese educator, Dr. Makoto Shichida, the Shichida Method is an innovative approach to early childhood education that focuses on harnessing this incredible potential. With over 65 years of research backing its effectiveness, the Shichida Method has helped countless children unlock their full potential and develop a lifelong love of learning.
Each stage of early childhood presents unique opportunities for learning and growth - beyond teaching children their ABCs and 123s. Understanding how the brain works and providing the right stimuli at the right time can truly maximise a child's potential.
Birth to 12 months: Sensory exploration and motor development: Babies learn about the world through their senses and begin to develop control over their bodies. Providing a rich sensory environment and opportunities for movement helps build strong neural connections and lays the groundwork for future learning.
1 to 3 years: Language explosion and social connection: This is a time of immense language development, as toddlers begin to form words and sentences and express their needs and emotions. Social interaction and play become increasingly important for developing communication skills and building relationships.
3 to 5 years: Imagination, creativity, and early concepts: Preschoolers' imaginations soar as they engage in pretend play and explore creative expression. Introducing early concepts like literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving sets the stage for academic success.
The Shichida Method takes a holistic approach, nurturing not only intellectual abilities (IQ) but also emotional intelligence (EQ), recognising that intelligence is not a single measure but a constellation of abilities that includes creativity, memory, intuition, and emotional intelligence.
At the Shichida Early Learning Centre, children engage in a playful and joyful learning environment. Interactive games, music, drawing, and sensory experiences spark curiosity and foster a love of learning. Flashcards, puzzles, mazes, and hands-on activities challenge young minds and encourage them to explore their world with confidence and creativity.
Shichida understands that parents are their child's first and most important teachers. That's why parental involvement is at the heart of our approach. Parents aren't just observers; they are active participants in their child's learning journey.
Through guided activities and discussions, parents learn how to create a stimulating environment at home, reinforce the skills learned in class, and foster a love of learning that extends beyond the classroom walls.
The Shichida Early Learning Centre offers programs for children from six months to nine-years-old, each tailored to their unique developmental stage:
Children enrolled into the Shichida program before they reach the age of 4 1/2 years old can advance into the pre-primary and primary programs which further enrich their developing cognitive abilities:
The Shichida Early Learning Centre in Parramatta provides a unique and enriching environment where children can thrive. By embracing the power of early learning and the Shichida Method, we are dedicated to unlocking each child's unique potential, fostering a lifelong love of learning, and empowering them to reach their dreams.