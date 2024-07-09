Why early learning matters: Insights from Parramatta's leading child development centre

Embracing the power of early learning can empower children to reach their dreams.

Early childhood is a time of extraordinary growth and potential, where young minds are like sponges, soaking up information and rapidly forming connections. At Shichida Early Learning Centre in Parramatta, educators recognise the importance of these formative years and have designed a unique program that nurtures young minds to their fullest potential.

The importance of early brain development

The early years of a child's life, from birth to three years old, are a period of rapid brain development known as the "Sensitive Period." During this critical time, children are most receptive to learning and forming neural connections that lay the foundation for their future cognitive, social, and emotional abilities.

Developed by renowned Japanese educator, Dr. Makoto Shichida, the Shichida Method is an innovative approach to early childhood education that focuses on harnessing this incredible potential. With over 65 years of research backing its effectiveness, the Shichida Method has helped countless children unlock their full potential and develop a lifelong love of learning.

Key developmental stages and why they matter

Each stage of early childhood presents unique opportunities for learning and growth - beyond teaching children their ABCs and 123s. Understanding how the brain works and providing the right stimuli at the right time can truly maximise a child's potential.

Birth to 12 months: Sensory exploration and motor development: Babies learn about the world through their senses and begin to develop control over their bodies. Providing a rich sensory environment and opportunities for movement helps build strong neural connections and lays the groundwork for future learning.

1 to 3 years: Language explosion and social connection: This is a time of immense language development, as toddlers begin to form words and sentences and express their needs and emotions. Social interaction and play become increasingly important for developing communication skills and building relationships.

3 to 5 years: Imagination, creativity, and early concepts: Preschoolers' imaginations soar as they engage in pretend play and explore creative expression. Introducing early concepts like literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving sets the stage for academic success.

The Shichida difference.

The Shichida Method: A unique approach to early learning

The Shichida Method takes a holistic approach, nurturing not only intellectual abilities (IQ) but also emotional intelligence (EQ), recognising that intelligence is not a single measure but a constellation of abilities that includes creativity, memory, intuition, and emotional intelligence.

At the Shichida Early Learning Centre, children engage in a playful and joyful learning environment. Interactive games, music, drawing, and sensory experiences spark curiosity and foster a love of learning. Flashcards, puzzles, mazes, and hands-on activities challenge young minds and encourage them to explore their world with confidence and creativity.

Empowering parents as partners

Shichida understands that parents are their child's first and most important teachers. That's why parental involvement is at the heart of our approach. Parents aren't just observers; they are active participants in their child's learning journey.

Through guided activities and discussions, parents learn how to create a stimulating environment at home, reinforce the skills learned in class, and foster a love of learning that extends beyond the classroom walls.

Empowering parents as first teachers.

Programs for every age and stage

The Shichida Early Learning Centre offers programs for children from six months to nine-years-old, each tailored to their unique developmental stage:

Baby Program (6 - 12 months): Focuses on sensory stimulation, motor skill development, and early language exposure through flashcards, music, and play.

Toddler Program (1 - 3 years): Builds cognitive, social, and emotional skills through interactive games, puzzles, sensory play, and creative activities.

Kinder Program (3 - 5 years): This program prepares children for kindergarten with early literacy and numeracy, phonics, reading, writing, and maths activities, all while fostering creativity and problem-solving skills.

Children enrolled into the Shichida program before they reach the age of 4 1/2 years old can advance into the pre-primary and primary programs which further enrich their developing cognitive abilities:

Pre-Primary Program (5 - 7 years): Equips children with essential skills for primary school success, including advanced literacy, numeracy, science, and social studies concepts.

Primary Program (7 - 9 years): Builds on the foundation laid in earlier years,focusing on advanced academic and social skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, research, mental mathematics and communication including debating.

