North West women winners for outstanding contributions in Landcare awards

Ms Hartigan is a woman of the land with profound knowledge of bush foods and the owner of 'The Artshack' at Wallabadah. She is a Gamilaraay woman who has a deep-rooted sense of stewardship towards the land and its water and a commitment to fostering ecological harmony, safeguarding the natural assets (soil, water, and habitats) for future generations, and simultaneously enhancing the resilience of local ecosystems.