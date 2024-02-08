Business Partner Program could be just what your business needs

Employment and business play a huge role in any economy, and in Gunnedah Shire, the outlook is good.
The latest opportunity to access a helping hand for new business initiatives has opened with Round Three of the Business Partner Program.
The Business Partner Program has helped hundreds of people and organisations over the years achieve their goal of new businesses or new initiatives for their businesses.
"Gunnedah Shire Council knows that a thriving community and a great economy needs a great diversity of innovative businesses," Business Partner Advisory Group Chairperson Cr Colleen Fuller said.
"The Business Partner Program has proven to be a very successful way of supporting meaningful new projects or businesses, and increasing employment opportunities.
"The program offers financial support for business ideas that show a solid potential with flow-on benefits for the community. It has helped achieve many exciting projects in the past, and we know this round will prove to be no exception."
The Business Partner Program provides up to 75 per cent of the total project cost for successful applicants. Applications for Round 3 will close on February 28, 2024.
To find out more, visit https://www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au/index.php/business/business-support/business-grants-funding
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.