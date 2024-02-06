A big thanks to employers for their contribution to community safety

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has held a ceremony at Gunnedah, in the state's north-west, to formally recognise employers who allow workers to step away from their jobs and protect their communities as on-call firefighters.
Sixteen primary employers - including the local council, energy and resource companies, and small businesses - received a certificate of appreciation and promotional stickers acknowledging their ongoing support of FRNSW.
Each of the employers continually accepts that, from time to time, one or more of their workers will suddenly have to down tools when paged or called to incidents such as house fires, road crash rescues or hazardous materials responses.
FRNSW Commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, and Assistant Commissioner Regional Operations, Cheryl Steer, attended the function to personally thank the employers for the sacrifices they make to enable an emergency response in regional communities.
"The support of these employers is invaluable - they empower our firefighters to do their job and keep our communities safe," Commissioner Fewtrell said.
"They also recognise the qualities our firefighters develop on the frontline and bring back to their workplaces - including working well in a team, acting under pressure, being reliable and adaptable, solving problems, and communicating effectively.
"We thank the partner employers for their selfless community spirit and encourage others across the state to follow their lead and support their local fire station."
"On-call firefighters play an essential role in supporting their communities," Assistant Commissioner Steer said.
"They are highly trained and balance their personal lives, primary employment and responsibilities as on-call professional firefighters.
"Without the support of their primary employers, they would not be able to fulfill their roles with FRNSW."
To become a FRNSW on-call firefighter or discover the role your workplace can play in protecting your community, visit https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/oncall
