Gunnedah Shire Council has approved an area in Wandobah Reserve [opposite McAndrew Park] as the location for development of an Off-Leash Dog Park.
The search for a new location took off after council slammed the recommendation to fork out $200,000 to install a fence at Woolshed Reserve, which is prone to flooding.
Wandobah Reserve was selected as a better, and more financially viable option, due to the existing shared footpath and the amount of space available for car parking.
The overall cost of the project is estimated to be between $120,000 to $144,000.
The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the current financial year.
The approved location takes into account key considerations for dog parks contained within the Open Space Strategy.
Council is welcoming feedback from the local community about how the facility should take shape https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QDLM9HX.
Surveys must be completed by Monday, 31 October, 2023.
