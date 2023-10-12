Namoi Valley Independent
Off leash dog park location endorsed by Gunnedah council

By Newsroom
October 12 2023 - 12:11pm
Gunnedah Shire Council has approved an area in Wandobah Reserve [opposite McAndrew Park] as the location for development of an Off-Leash Dog Park.

