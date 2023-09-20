There are more than 1530 businesses in Gunnedah Shire, and approximately 98.5 per cent of them are classified as small, with fewer than 20 employees.
That's about 1500 reasons to celebrate New South Wales Small Business Month and Gunnedah Shire Council, with the help of funding from the NSW Department of Small Business, is about to do just that.
The NSW Small Business Month events kick off with a joint Gunnedah Shire Council and Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce Welcome Breakfast at the Railway Hotel at 7.30am on Tuesday, 10 October.
This year's theme is "My Small Business", and business people from all types of industries will be able to make new connections and hear from knowledgeable locals Josh Launders, Donna Grant and Renee Torrens as they share their experience in small business teams, financial health and mindfulness.
The Welcome Breakfast will be followed by a program of events throughout October, including sessions in Busy Minded Business Owners and Leaders, Agri-Tourism, Grow Your Business Using Facebook, and HR and WHS Compliance. There is also a Zoom session at the Gunnedah Hotel on How to Start a Pro Brewery or Distillery.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said NSW Small Business Month was a great time to provide fresh opportunities for business people.
"Gunnedah Shire is lucky enough to have a really diverse blend of businesses," Cr Chaffey said.
"We're proud to present a program of events that can help our business people in a range of ways, from understanding their workplace health and safety obligations, to improving their mental health, or starting a brewery.
"NSW Small Business Month is an opportunity to celebrate our business people and everything they have achieved - and help them to achieve even more."
The Gunnedah Shire NSW Small Business Month program includes:
