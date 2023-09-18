Gunnedah Shire has welcomed eight new Australian citizens at a special ceremony on Australian Citizenship Day on Sunday, September 17.
Australian Citizenship Day is a day for all Australians to reflect on the meaning and importance of Australian citizenship, and the responsibilities and privileges we have as citizens.
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey welcomed the eight people who have chosen to make Australia their permanent home, at a ceremony at the Civic.
"Gunnedah grew by eight Australian citizens on Sunday," Cr Chaffey said.
"We have a thriving, growing community that is the sum of all the people who have lived here. We are proudly multicultural, and it is a great pleasure to see the happy faces of people who have chosen to make Gunnedah, and Australian their home.
"I welcome them and look forward to our journey together."
Gunnedah's newest Australian citizens are:
This year, more than 19,000 people from over 140 countries were welcomed as new citizens on Australian Citizenship Day.
The Gunnedah Shire citizenship ceremony held at the Civic and catered by Red Cross was one of more than 420 ceremonies across the country.
