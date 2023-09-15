Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News
What's on

2023 Spring School Holidays Program Released

By Newsroom
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A free skate workshop will be held at the Gunnedah Skatepark during the Spring school holidays. Picture supplied.
A free skate workshop will be held at the Gunnedah Skatepark during the Spring school holidays. Picture supplied.

Gunnedah Shire Council's spring school holiday program will include a free skate workshop among a pile of other activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.