Gunnedah Shire Council's spring school holiday program will include a free skate workshop among a pile of other activities.
The council has released the program for the upcoming school holidays with a range of activities for children of all ages.
Free activities include 'Splat & Snack' which challenges children to create something as a group for the Waste into Art exhibition as well as individual pieces they can take home.
There are also free movies being shown at The Civic Theatre, Book Buddies storytelling and craft with a magical theme at the Gunnedah Shire Library, and a free skate workshop at the Gunnedah Skatepark.
At Curlewis Hall, 'Crafty Creations' - activities and handicrafts all about the magic of books and reading - will take place on Monday 25 September.
The program, which contains all events and activities being held throughout the shire during the school holiday period, from September 25 to October 6, can be accessed here.
Activities are funded by the NSW State Government Regional Youth Department.
To book go to www.thecivic.com.au
