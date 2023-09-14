Namoi Valley Independent
It's been three years since 'The Biodiversity Project' kicked off

By Newsroom
Updated September 15 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:27am
Cotton farmer Daniel Kahl, Merced Farming, Wee Waa, with one of the rapidly growing seedlings.
A landmark achievement of revegetating about 60 hectares of farming land along the Namoi River is celebrated by cotton farmers in the Namoi Valley, who teamed up with Landcare Australia and the fashion label Country Road to mark Biodiversity Month.

