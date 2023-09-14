Capturing the Dance of the Skies: 8 tips to photograph Aurora near Reykjavk

Arm yourself with these tips to ensure you photograph the aurora in all its ethereal glory. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

When you think of Reykjavk, you might imagine geysers, waterfalls, or even Icelandic ponies. But for photographers, the allure of the city extends beyond its landscapes and into the skies, where the aurora borealis - or northern lights - illuminate the night.

This celestial dance of light and colors is a wonder to witness and a challenge to capture. If you're planning a Reykjavik northern lights tour, arm yourself with these tips to ensure you photograph the aurora in all its ethereal glory.

Know the Best Times and Locations

Timing is key. While the northern lights can be seen from September to April, the darkest months - December to February - offer the most vivid displays. Drive away from the city lights towards ingvellir National Park or the Reykjanes Peninsula to reduce light pollution and have an unobstructed view.

Use a Tripod for Stability

The aurora's fleeting movements coupled with the necessity of a slow shutter speed can lead to blurry images if your camera shakes. A sturdy tripod is essential. This not only provides stability but also allows you to experiment with different angles and perspectives.

Choose the Right Lens

Wide-angle lenses (around 14-24mm) with a fast aperture (f/2.8 or wider) are ideal. They capture a broad swath of the sky and allow more light to hit the sensor, ensuring the colors and movements of the aurora are captured vividly.

Manual Mode is Your Friend

When photographing the northern lights, automatic settings just won't cut it. Switch to manual mode and start with these settings:

Aperture: f/2.8 or the widest your lens allows.

Shutter speed: 5-25 seconds, depending on the aurora's movement.

ISO: 800 to 3200, adjusting as needed.

Focus on Infinity - But Double Check

For sharp stars and a crisp aurora, set your focus to infinity. Turn off autofocus, and manually adjust until the stars are sharp. Some photographers suggest using live view and zooming in on a bright star to get the focus just right.

Use Foreground Elements for Perspective

Incorporating elements like silhouetted mountains, reflective lakes, or Icelandic structures can give your photographs a sense of depth and scale. This juxtaposition of earthly stillness and ethereal movement creates a captivating image narrative.

Experiment with Composition

The Rule of Thirds, leading lines, and natural frames can elevate your shots from standard to spectacular. As the lights dance and change, continuously reassess your composition. The dynamic nature of the aurora means that every few seconds can offer a new, breathtaking scene.

Be Patient and Stay Warm

Patience is the secret sauce in aurora photography. The lights can be unpredictable, requiring you to wait in the cold for hours. Dress in layers, pack warm beverages, and consider investing in hand and foot warmers. The beauty of the aurora is worth every chilly moment.

Reykjavik Northern Lights Tour: Building a Narrative

A compelling photo often tells a story. Try to narrate the Icelandic folklore tied to the aurora through your pictures. Legends say that the lights are the spirits of the ancestors or even the bridge connecting mortals to the gods.



Using props or having a person in the frame, looking up in wonder, can add a human element, making the vastness of the sky even more profound. Whether you're capturing these stories on your own or through a guided Reykjavik northern lights tour, the emphasis should always be on respecting and conveying the magic of the phenomenon.

Beyond the Basics: Deep Dive into Aurora Photography Near Reykjavk

For many, capturing the northern lights becomes an obsession, a game of chasing and perfecting. Here, we delve deeper into advanced techniques and considerations to elevate your aurora photography, ensuring you make the most of your Reykjavk experience.

The Science Behind the Aurora

Understanding the phenomenon can help you anticipate its appearance. The aurora borealis is the result of charged particles from the sun colliding with Earth's atmosphere.



The varying colors, from green to pink or even purple, depend on the type of gas molecules the particles interact with and the altitude of the collision. Check out real-time aurora forecasts and solar activity websites to predict intensity and movement.

Mastering Long Exposure

Long exposure can transform the wisps of the aurora into a solid, silky curtain of light. It can also introduce star trails, adding a dynamic, spiralled backdrop to the aurora. Here's how to master it:

Experiment with Shutter Speed: Depending on the speed of the aurora's movement, a shutter speed between 5 seconds (for faster-moving lights) and 30 seconds (for slower displays) can create diverse effects.

Limit Star Blur: If you wish to avoid star trails and capture crisp stars, adhere to the "500 Rule." Divide 500 by your lens' focal length to determine the maximum shutter speed before stars begin to blur. For a 20mm lens, for instance, you'd limit exposure to 25 seconds.

Post-processing Tips

Post-processing is an integral part of aurora photography. It can enhance colors, sharpen stars, and correct any unwanted noise.

RAW is Key: Always shoot in RAW format. This retains the most information, providing more flexibility during editing.

Adjust White Balance: The camera might misinterpret the colors in night photography. Adjusting the white balance can bring back the natural hues of the aurora.

Enhance Saturation and Vibrance: These settings can make the colors of the northern lights pop, but moderation is crucial. Overediting can make the photo look artificial.

Being in the Moment

While capturing the perfect shot is a thrill, don't forget to occasionally set the camera aside and immerse yourself in the moment. The swirling lights, with their ethereal beauty, are a natural marvel. Feeling their presence, with the vast Icelandic landscape around you and the canopy of stars above, is a surreal experience.

Building a Narrative

A compelling photo often tells a story. Try to narrate the Icelandic folklore tied to the aurora through your pictures. Legends say that the lights are the spirits of the ancestors or even the bridge connecting mortals to the gods. Using props or having a person in the frame, looking up in wonder, can add a human element, making the vastness of the sky even more profound.

The Ethical Side of Photography

Remember, the landscapes of Iceland are fragile. Stick to marked paths and areas. While it might be tempting to venture off for a unique vantage point, doing so can damage delicate vegetation and disrupt local ecosystems.

Furthermore, be respectful of others. Many people travel from all over the world for a glimpse of this phenomenon. If you're using bright lights or torches, ensure they don't interfere with the experience of others.

Expand Your Horizon

While the northern lights are the main attraction, Reykjavk and its surroundings offer a myriad of photographic opportunities. From the rugged coastline, black sand beaches, geothermal pools, to the stunning Icelandic horses - there's much more to capture.



A beautiful landscape shot with a hint of the aurora in the background can be as mesmerising as a full sky display.

Additional Considerations: Gear and Safety

Venturing out in the Icelandic wilderness at night, while undoubtedly exhilarating, presents its unique set of challenges. It's essential to strike a balance between focusing on photography and ensuring personal safety.

Gear Protection

The cold Icelandic nights can be harsh on your equipment. Condensation is a common issue, which can fog up lenses or even damage the internal mechanics of your camera.



Consider investing in lens warmers or simply use hand warmers strapped around the lens with a rubber band. Also, keep spare batteries in an inner pocket close to your body. Cold temperatures drain battery life quickly, and having a warm battery can mean the difference between capturing that perfect shot and going home disappointed.

Conclusion

Photographing the aurora near Reykjavk is an experience like no other. With a blend of preparation, patience, and these eight tips, you're poised to capture the mesmerising dance of the northern lights.

