Gunnedah Shire Council's Community Safety team is appealing for information after asbestos was discovered illegally dumped on Grain Valley Road, at Goolhi.
Council says the asbestos was dumped some time between late afternoon on Monday, September 4, and the early morning of Tuesday, September 5, by a person or persons.
Several hundred kilograms of asbestos containing material was left on the side of Grain Valley Road, north of Goolhi Road.
Council is appealing for any witnesses who might have travelled this road between these times and may have seen a light to heavy rigid vehicle in this area, or have dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Council's Community Safety Team on 02 67402100, or online at www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au
