How to boost brand awareness with digital marketing Melbourne

Boosting brand awareness today is vastly different from previous decades. Pictures Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Have you ever 'Googled' a term or 'Xeroxed' a document? You probably have, though the right term is 'searching a term on a search engine' and 'copying a document,' respectively. These words may sound peculiar, but they're widely spoken in some countries, like India and the Philippines.

Their namesakes, Google and Xerox, don't take such usage of their trademarks lightly, engaging in a protracted legal struggle to protect them. Regardless, these companies managed to pull off the envy of the business world - increased brand awareness. Although reaching this level entails introducing something revolutionary, brand awareness also means being popular in a limited niche.

The idea of brand awareness had existed for decades, perhaps even centuries, when farmers still branded their livestock with a hot iron. The rules have changed since, with technology having come so far that people spend more than half of their waking day with their electronics. Here's an in-depth look into how to go about it.

Digital-first mindset

To understand the notion of boosting brand awareness in the digital age, it pays to learn a term that was a buzzword during the COVID pandemic: digital transformation. Some experts call it 'digitalisation' or 'digitisation,' but the overarching idea is using electronic channels to conduct business, including promoting products and services.

The internet is among the pioneering enablers of digital transformation, as businesses exploit its benefits to spread their word and extend their reach. Throughout the 21st century, other enablers like mobile devices and digital payment options have introduced a broader range of capabilities and presented new growth opportunities.

These days, doing business without a digital-first mindset is unthinkable. Forget about boosting brand awareness; a business ill-equipped to operate today may as well be lucky to find buyers. According to the Harvard Business Review, digital transformations revolve around four pillars.

IT uplift: This pillar focuses on modernising a business's IT infrastructure with a more resilient and flexible system. The new tools will improve workflow by helping employees accomplish more tasks while reducing overhead costs. Digitising operations: This pillar is concerned with automating repetitive procedures and simplifying others to help drive overhead costs further. It can also improve revenue generation, as faster sales and after-sales transactions translate to improved customer loyalty and brand reputation. Digital marketing: This pillar is oriented on acquiring digital tools to enhance its rate of acquiring new leads and converting them to new paying customers. Building brand awareness is one of the associated tasks, which rely on clean data and artificial intelligence, among other technologies. New ventures: This pillar urges businesses to continue improving processes and develop new products and services. These tasks pave the way for businesses to expand into new markets and foster a culture that promotes innovation.

The digital-first philosophy is more pro-consumer than its predecessor. Blogs, articles, reviews, product listings - everything one needs to know about a business and its wares is all a few clicks or taps away, no strings attached.

How is this related to brand awareness? Marketing experts like Aaron Gray from Pursuit Digital and others know that leads can be made aware of a brand before they set foot on that brand's site. Depending on what they read or hear about the brand, they can either be intrigued and become a lead or move on to another brand without it knowing.

Laying the foundation

While the importance of fostering a digital-first mindset can't be overstated, digital is still only a medium in the end. It can't help you achieve success without your input. You can create a social media account, but people won't bother visiting it if it's empty. Content is king, after all.

Before any effort to boost brand awareness can begin, there should be a solid foundation for it to stand on. This refers to the manner in which the business delivers its content, and it comes down to the three S's: storytelling, socialising, and sharing.

Storytelling

Crafting a narrative in marketing works for two reasons. First, the internet is saturated with content of all shapes and sizes, making standing out more crucial than before. Otherwise, no well-crafted content can expect to achieve a breakthrough.

Second, and arguably more important, is that people love a good story. To put it another way, they're hardwired to put themselves in the shoes of the main character and form an emotional bond. The degree of immersion storytelling can deliver shouldn't be underestimated.

A good example is this branded content from the McGrath Foundation, a non-profit offering free physical and emotional support to breast cancer patients and their families. It's written more as an advocacy than an ad, calling Australians to support its 'Pink Is the Colour' campaign by any means. This awareness campaign will translate to funding more nurses for its mission.

Socialising

Regardless of being the outgoing or silent type, social skills are non-negotiable in building and raising brand awareness. A joint study by Weber Shandwick and Forbes Insights found that 52% of a brand's reputation is credited to social engagements. It also expects the figure to jump to 65% in the next three years.

For marketing to gain results in this aspect, engaging with customers as a live person rather than as a company is important. Pay attention to their woes the same way you would hear out your friend ranting about work or life. Comment on their posts, showcasing your product or service, or share content they may find useful.

Socialising benefits the company as much as its customers. It stands to learn much from the interaction, from trending topics to the preferred tone of voice when talking to them. Many executives believe that the rewards of social engagements outweigh the risks.

Sharing

Nearly all content on the internet comes with a share function (often shown as an icon featuring three interconnected circles). Allowing content to be shared across platforms is a surefire way to make more people aware of your brand, provided they deem the content as worth sharing with others.

But sharing isn't limited to online content. Amid growing reliance on digital media, word-of-mouth remains an effective approach. Studies show that more customers trust the insights of friends and family members than influencers and industry thought leaders. This shouldn't undercut the importance of influencer marketing, but it's worth considering.

Boost brand awareness with digital marketing Melbourne

Boosting strategies

Like many marketing strategies, improving brand awareness doesn't generate results overnight. Only after staying consistent with engagements and other activities for a long time can one see the fruits of their labour. Nevertheless, proactivity is preferable to inactivity.

Below are some strategies that many brands swear on.

Adopting a freemium model

Freemium is an approach where a business offers entry-level products and services for free and reserves advanced features for paid plans. The former can be a free version that can be used without limit or a trial demo for a limited period.

This business model is prevalent among software and online tool providers. One example is Microsoft 365 (formerly Office), which maintains a free web-based version of the app that has most of what users need. Features like the desktop version and increased cloud storage require subscribing to a paid plan.

Some brands use this approach to boost brand awareness by tacking their brand identities on the users' outputs (e.g., watermarks). While they allow users to keep using their products and services, they also receive free advertising. Naturally, they reserve the ability to remove these identities for the paid versions.

The downside is that users are less likely to convert, especially when the free version has all they need. This is also the case when the paid version's features are underwhelming, which can dissuade them from upgrading. It's hard to beat something that's free.

Creating a unique personality

Given the importance of engaging customers as a person and not as a company, it pays to give a brand human characteristics. That's how Old Spice is associated with manliness (the random skits, like riding on a horse backwards, add fun quirks) or Nike with daring (with its slogan 'Just do it'). Brand personalities are always a welcome sight, if not attractive.

Brand personalities resonate with the brands' intended audiences by associating them with certain emotions. These can be any or a combination of the following types: competence, excitement, ruggedness, sincerity, and sophistication. Even as artificial intelligence rapidly gains ground in digital marketing, people still seek brands with personal touches.

A brand's personality should be based on its target audience, including their behaviours and expectations. For example, sophistication may not be ideal if customers are willing to pay extra for reliability. This process requires intense brainstorming among the business owner and their sales teams.

Creating helpful and accessible content

Content is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, king. This is because the internet has become the go-to place for answers to the most complicated issues people encounter in their daily lives. They expect to have a concrete answer a split second after searching for it online.

Content that ranks high in search results, particularly in the top 10, receives the most clicks. Apart from that, the brand that authored the content receives a boost in its reputation due to the showcase of its expertise. Everyone wants to work with a competent business, hence the increase in leads and potential conversions.

Publishing helpful content should be done on-page and off-page to maximise brand exposure. Short-form videos that last up to three minutes are the most published form of content. Still, it's also a good idea to diversify by making articles, infographics, and others.

Conclusion