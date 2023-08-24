The Liverpool Range District will be undertaking Hazard Reduction Works in the Porcupine Reserve, Apex Rd, Gunnedah.
Works will be undertaken East of Porcupine Lookout and are set to commence from 11am on Saturday 26 to Monday 28 August, 2023.
Crews will undertake backburning of the area throughout the day and evening and will be supported by aircraft during day light hours.
This is a significant hazard reduction for the area as it creates a Strategic Fire Advantage Zone for properties east of the lookout.
Whilst all efforts will be made to minimise smoke impacts to the area. It is anticipated that there will be some smoke over the roads and in the village itself for the duration of the burn.
As the prescribed burn will generate smoke, hot embers and heat, it is important that you consider the following:
Should any further information be required, please contact the RFS Liverpool Range on (02) 6746 5800 between 9am and 4.30pm weekdays.
You can also obtain additional information on prescribed burning and property preparedness by accessing the NSW Rural Fire Service website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
If weather conditions become unfavourable on the scheduled burn day, the hazard reduction burn will be postponed until conditions become suitable.
We also ask that motorists take care on the roads in the vicinity the burn area to allow our crews to safely conduct their work.
Road access to the Porcupine Reserve, via Apex Rd, Gunnedah will be closed for the duration of the Hazard Reduction.
