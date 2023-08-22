Hiccup, a children's live theatre show produced by Windmill Theatre Company, will come to the stage at The Civic in Gunnedah on Friday, 15 September.
Recommended for children aged between 4-10 years old, this 45-minute show is a rocking outback adventure to find the great hiccup cure.
A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear-shatteringly loud case of the hiccups.
The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their way towards a cure before the sun comes up.
"Hiccup is a very funny musical focussing on the importance of working together, finding friendship and how to stop the hiccups," Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said.
"This will be a wonderfully entertaining show for young members of our region to enjoy.
"There's a morning show or an early afternoon show, so we're hoping parents and carers can attend when it suits their schedules."
Session times:
Session 1: 10.30am
Session 2: 1pm
Cost: $15
For bookings or more information head to the Gunnedah Cultural Precinct website.
