There is an answer - and it's art!
One of the ultimate ways to recycle and reuse is to turn what has been thrown out into unique works of art, and Gunnedah artists have it covered.
The biennial Gunnedah Shire Waste Into Art exhibition is always a triumph of creativity over waste or pre-loved materials, with wildly imaginative uses for unexpected materials.
Gunnedah Shire Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said she was hoping artists would make Waste Into Art 2023 even bigger and better than it has been in past years.
"The theme this year for Waste Into Art is The Circular Economy," Ms Frater said.
"We are living in changing times when people are truly realising not only the value, but the critical need to reuse, reduce and recycle. Making art out of the items that are no longer needed is a worthy challenge - and artists really are only limited by their own imagination.
"Gunnedah Shire Council is calling on our artists to be visionary with this challenge, to have fun, and to create something memorable.
"Waste Into Art 2023 will open in October, which leaves a bit of time to start thinking and start creating."
Artworks for Waste Into Art 2023 must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, October 3 at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery.
There will be prizes in the categories of:
The entry form and further details are available on www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au
