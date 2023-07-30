Meet me at the Nyngan Ag Expo
The Nyngan Ag Expo BBQ Lunch is coming up on Saturday 5 August 2023 11.30am - 1.00pm at the Nyngan Showgrounds.
This should be an excellent event, with both myself and my friend and colleague Sarah Mitchell MLC in attendance. This will be an opportunity to hear me speak and also chat to me in person about issues which matter to you.
If you're keen to attend please send an RSVP for catering purposes by COB 2 August 2023 to Lachlan Sullivan: lachlan.sullivan@nswnationals.org.au or call/text 0400 312 795
READ ALSO:
Warialda Little Athletics
It was my pleasure to attend the first presentation for the Warialda Little Athletics Club.
I was glad to present two major awards to Harley Cowell - Junior Champion, and Holly Whalan - Senior Champion. These young people are outstanding athletes and clubs like these support them to achieve great things.
The Warialda Little Athletics Club also received $1000 from the Australian Government's Volunteer Grants program in the last round, 2022-23.
Basin Plan deadlines extended
I welcome the news that the Labor Government will extend the deadline for completion of the Murray Darling Basin Plan. It seems that the Minister for Water and the Environment, Tanya Plibersek, has finally realised after eighteen months that delivery of the plan is not so straight forward, involving complexities not all within Federal government control.
I maintain that the Labor Government's promise of an additional 450 gigalitres of water for the environment should not be delivered unless it is proven to result in only positive or neutral socio-economic outcomes.
Water for the environment is great, but should be managed in a way which avoids damage to local communities, and even with this in place, it cannot totally cancel the impact of extremes such as drought or flooding.
Volunteer Grants 2023-24 soon to open
I'm encouraging all community groups in the Parkes electorate to apply from Monday 31 July for a share in $66,225 in funding to support the work of their volunteers.
Last year's Volunteer Grants round included Copper City Men's Shed in Cobar who received $1,575 to support the work they do in their community, as well as the Warialda Little Athletics Club.
Eligible organisations in the Parkes electorate can visit my website from Monday 31 July to download an EOI form for submission to my offices by 5pm AEST Friday 8 September 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.