The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is celebrating 25 years and is on its way to Gunnedah.
On Wednesday, July 5, comics David Quirk, Blake Freeman and Jennifer Wong will entertain the crowds at Gunnedah Town Hall from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
The line-up will be heralded by comedian and emcee Daniel Connell - a festival regular known for his dry observational humour.
Connell will be joined on stage by Melbourne comic Blake Freeman who was named Best Newcomer at the 2019 festival and is known for his energy and candour. Freeman will share the spotlight with David Quirk who was nominated for Most Outstanding Show at the 2021 festival.
The two comics will be complemented by quick-witted storyteller Jennifer Wong, the face of ABC's television show Chopsticks or Fork, which takes you into the kitchens of Chinese restaurants around Australia to find out what makes their food both Australian and Chinese.
Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Michael Cornford said the festival provided a good opportunity to get together with a group of friends and enjoy a night out.
"Melbourne International Comedy Festival never disappoints - it's always full of fresh talent and promises an evening of excellent entertainment," he said.
"Come along to the Town Hall on July 5 for your fill of Aussie humour."
Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Full bar facilities and hot food will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets for the show are $40 per seat (10 seats per table) on the ground floor or $35 per person in the mezzanine.
To book, visit https://www.thecivic.com.au/live-theatre--events.
