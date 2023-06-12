All the ways you can make use of baking soda

If you only use baking soda in the kitchen, you're really missing out. Picture Shutterstock

Baking soda is a magical substance. As its name suggests, it's mainly used in the context of baking where it acts as a leavening agent for cookies, brownies, cakes, bread, pastry, you name it. Most homeowners keep a box of baking soda in the cupboard or fridge for this purpose. But that hardly scratches the surface.

Also known as sodium bicarbonate or bicarbonate of soda, baking soda has numerous uses and benefits. If you only use baking soda in the kitchen, you're really missing out. In this article we highlight eight tried and true ways that you can-and should-make use of baking soda. You may be surprised by a few of them.

Deodorant

Baking soda is a very effective deodorant. Sprinkle some into your shoes and onto the bottom of your dustbin. Or place a small cup filled with baking soda in that stubbornly smelly cupboard or refrigerator. Do you have a cat? Putting some baking soda in his or her litter box is a great idea.

You can even apply baking soda directly to your underarms as an all natural deodorant. Try mixing it with other natural ingredients like coconut oil, arrowroot starch, and shea butter-all of which can be bought cheaply online and delivered same-day by courier Kempsey.

Not that baking soda not only neutralises odors, but actually helps to eliminate them.

Remedy for insect bites

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, baking soda has long been used to alleviate itchiness caused by insect bites or stings. There are a couple ways you can do this. The first option is a baking soda bath. Simply pour a few cups of baking soda into a warm bath. Wait a couple minutes as it suffuses the water. Then get in and have a good soak.

Alternatively, you can apply a baking soda paste directly to affected areas of your skin. Again, this is very easy. Mix baking soda with some water until it takes on the texture and consistency of paste. Apply as needed.

Note that baking soda can also help relieve sunburn.

Laundry cleaner

Many laundry detergents on the market contain harsh chemicals. If you have sensitive skin, these products can cause serious irritation and discomfort. The good news is that making your own laundry detergent is easy. All you need is baking soda, boric acid, soda ash, and liquid castile soap.

You might also choose to add a few drops of essential oil such as lavender or lemongrass. Order an assortment online and shop around for the best courier quote.

Heartburn relief

Baking soda combats acid which makes it an effective natural remedy for heartburn and indigestion. Many over-the-counter antacid products have sodium bicarbonate as an active ingredient. But you can save money by making your own antacid solution. Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a cup of water and drink it down for fast acting heartburn relief.

Exfoliant

Baking soda's granular and slightly abrasive texture makes it a terrific skin exfoliant. Use it after a shower to rid your face of dead skin cells and restore its natural glow. As with other baking soda recipes, the process is beautifully simple: mix three parts baking soda with one part water. Gently apply the mixture to your face with your fingertips. Rinse it off with cool water.

Hair cleaner

The past few years have witnessed a big trend away from commercial (and chemical laden) shampoos towards natural hair cleansers. Baking soda fits right into this movement. Mix it with water and work it into your hair to strip away oils and residue left behind by gels, sprays and other hair care products. And remember: baking soda is a natural exfoliant, so you're doing your scalp a favor, too.

General purpose cleaner

You'd be well served to keep a baking soda-based cleaning solution under the kitchen sink. It can be used to clean nearly anything, including:

Cooktops

Grills

Microwaves

Table and counter tops

Greasy pans

Scorched pans

To make the solution, combine 2 tablespoons of baking soda with equal parts water and distilled white vinegar. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle. You can also add some castile soap and essential oil.

The baking soda lends the solution a graininess that works wonders on greasy pots, pans, and grills.

Oral hygiene

Baking soda and water is a popular DIY mouthwash. Research indicates that baking soda may help to prevent the growth of oral bacteria and, in so doing, keep your mouth smelling fresh.

Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a cup of water and vigorously swish it around in your mouth. You can also gargle it.