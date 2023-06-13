Namoi Valley Independent
Gunnedah Conservatorium hosts a week of school holiday workshops

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:00am
Gunnedah Conservatorium will host the free five-day school holiday program. Picture from file
Young people will have a feast of creative activities to sample this coming school holidays, as the Gunnedah Conservatorium presents a week of school holiday workshops with Sydney-based arts organisation The House That Dan Built.

