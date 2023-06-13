Young people will have a feast of creative activities to sample this coming school holidays, as the Gunnedah Conservatorium presents a week of school holiday workshops with Sydney-based arts organisation The House That Dan Built.
Gunnedah Conservatorium will host the free five-day school holiday program, offering young people the chance to participate in a series of hands-on creative and performing arts workshops that interest them.
"We are so excited to be working with The House That Dan Built again, and strengthening the creative opportunities on offer for young people in our region," Gunnedah Conservatorium Director, Rebecca Ryan, said.
"Part of our mission at the Gunnedah Conservatorium is to provide access to quality experiences and learning opportunities in music and the performing arts, so we believe this will be invaluable for children and young people to expand their knowledge and skills right here in Gunnedah."
The House That Dan Built (The House) was founded in 2015 by Danielle O'Keefe. Her vision was to establish a house that offers support and opportunity for young women finding their voice through music.
"The House That Dan Built is thrilled to be back working in the Gunnedah region this coming school holidays," founder and CEO of The House That Dan Built, Danielle O'Keefe, said.
"This is a great opportunity for any young person interested in the creative arts, making new friends, and learning new skills."
School Holiday Workshop participants will learn from industry professionals and create works of art across the week, culminating in a showcase for family and friends.
Activities on offer include:
To register for these opportunities go to www.thehousethatdanbuilt.com/gunnedah
