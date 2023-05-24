Namoi Valley Independent
Gunnedah Business Partner Program opens Friday May 26

By Newsroom
May 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Recent recipients of Council's Business Partner Program include The Croft, The Hen House, Gunnedah Diagnostic Imaging and Gunnedah Health and Fitness Co. Pictured are Warren Thomson and Amanda Jefferys (The Croft), Georgina Byriell (The Hen House), Lisa Mulherin (Gunnedah Diagnostic Imaging), Business Partner Advisory Group Chairperson Cr Colleen Fuller, Brooke Patriquin (Li'l Achievers) and Maryanne Perkins (Gunnedah Health and Fitness Co). Picture supplied.
Gunnedah Shire businesses have the opportunity to apply for funding to help fuel their new and creative ideas through round one of Gunnedah Shire Council's 2023-2024 Business Partner Program.

