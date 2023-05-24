Gunnedah Shire businesses have the opportunity to apply for funding to help fuel their new and creative ideas through round one of Gunnedah Shire Council's 2023-2024 Business Partner Program.
The latest round will open on Friday, May 26 and will promote economic activity in the Shire by encouraging business growth and innovation, and supporting employment.
READ ALSO:
The Business Partner Program has helped hundreds of local businesses over the years and Business Partner Advisory Group Chairperson Cr Colleen Fuller said she hoped many business owners would apply for the latest round.
"This program is an ideal avenue to launch new businesses, expand current businesses and implement fresh ideas in our growing and progressive business sector," Cr Fuller said.
"Many exciting proposals have been submitted to the advisory group in previous rounds and we have watched these plans progress and stimulate our local economy.
"In our most recent round, grants were awarded for equipment upgrades, business set-up and promotions, rebranding and business expansions.
"We anticipate many more great ideas in this next round of Business Partner Program applications."
Details about the Business Partner Program, including guidelines and application forms, are available on the Gunnedah Shire Council website: https://www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au/index.php/business/business-support/business-grants-funding/item/959-business-partner-program
Applications for round one of 2023-24 open on Friday, 26 May, and close at 5pm on Friday, 30 June. Businesses can apply for up to 75 per cent of the total project cost.
For further information, contact Gunnedah Shire Council's Economy and Growth team on (02) 6740 2100, or email council@infogunnedah.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.