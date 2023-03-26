Legislation to protect casual coal miners' entitlements

Namoi Valley Independent
New bill will ensure casual coal miners receive their full long-service leave entitlements

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:40am
The Federal Government will introduce legislation to ensure casual workers in the black coal industry receive the same long-service leave entitlements as their full time counterparts.

