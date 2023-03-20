The state election isn't the only thing happening in Gunnedah this weekend.
Wolseley Park will come alive for Gunnedah's Multicultural Harmony Festival on Saturday, 25 March.
The annual festival is in celebration of Harmony Week (20-26 March) which recognises our diversity and brings together Australians from different backgrounds. It highlights inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.
This year's theme is "Everyone belongs" and the event is presented by the Multicultural Women's Association, Multicultural Gunnedah and Gunnedah Family Support. It is supported by Gunnedah Shire Council and funded by NSW Government Reconnecting Regional Communities Program.
Gunnedah festival will open at 10am with a Welcome to Country by Gunnedah Shire's Citizen of the Year, Mitchum Neave, followed by vocal and dance performances throughout the morning, a fashion show and an Easter Egg Hunt in Livvi's Place.
There will also be a jumping castle and workshops including kids' silk painting, a coconut scraping game and lantern-making.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the Harmony Multicultural Festival was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the myriad of cultures in the Shire.
"The festival promises to be a carnival of colour and brings a vibrant atmosphere to our town," he said.
"It's the ideal event to bring your family along to, with interactive workshops and lively performances.
"This is a great opportunity to celebrate all of our community and the wonderful differences that have helped make Gunnedah Shire the great place it is to live in today."
