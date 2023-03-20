Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gunnedah will host its Multicultural Harmony Festival on Saturday March 25

By Newsroom
March 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Harmony Multicultural Festival will be a fun, family-friendly affair. Picture supplied
The Harmony Multicultural Festival will be a fun, family-friendly affair. Picture supplied

The state election isn't the only thing happening in Gunnedah this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.