Simson Bridge north of Breeza closed due to safety concerns

Updated March 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:35pm
The Simson Bridge was damaged by successive flooding and is closed until repairs can be made. Picture supplied
The Simson Bridge on Clifton Road just north of Breeza has been closed to traffic following an assessment which revealed extensive flood damage.

