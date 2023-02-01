Comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing a barrel of laughs to The Civic Theatre on Saturday, 4 February.
The dynamite duo were deterred by flooding in November, but now they're bringing their stand-up show Women Like Us back to Gunnedah for the first time since 2021.
Nolan and Briggs grew up in country towns and have 40 years of stage time and seven children between them. Come along for a hilarious, bumpy ride as they reflect on their 'failure to parent' moments, along with their thoughts on the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.
Gunnedah Shire Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Michael Cornford said Women Like Us was a unique blend of raw honesty and real-life moments that was sure to be appreciated by locals.
"Unfortunately, Mandy and Ellen couldn't make it to Gunnedah in November because of flooding but I'm happy to say that they rescheduled and can now bring this fantastic show to town," he said.
"This is the ideal opportunity to get together with friends or family members and enjoy a night out with two of the funniest women in the business, so book your tickets online at The Civic and come along on Saturday."
When: Saturday, 4 February, 2023. Doors open at 7.30pm. Show starts at 8pm.
Where: The Civic Theatre, 83 Chandos Street, Gunnedah
Tickets for 18+: https://augsc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/94188
Price: $45 per person.
Beverages: Kiosk open for non-alcoholic beverages. Limited BYO allowed - no glass allowed inside cinema.
