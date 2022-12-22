Gunnedah Shire has once again celebrated the festive spirit with homes and businesses switching on their Christmas lights.
Twenty-six homes and businesses entered the Christmas Lights Competition, decorating their premises with everything from giant inflatable Santas to strings of illuminated stars.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said the competition judges - Gunnedah's Citizen of the Year Tracey Reid, Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce representative Sammi Bath and representatives from Gunnedah Shire Council - recently visited entrants who were scattered throughout Gunnedah and in the village of Curlewis.
Read also:
"The judges reported they were amazed at the effort people had put in to help bring Christmas to Gunnedah," Ms Frater said.
"There was a huge variety of displays from big inflatables and a frenzy of colour, to more elegant and simple displays. There was a giant Sydney Harbour Bridge, glowing rooftops, and Santas on sleighs, on skis, with surfboards and on tractors - it was difficult to pick the winners!
"The judges were impressed with all the entries, with a particular mention of the three twinkling displays at Curlewis."
The Christmas Lights winners were:
Best Christmas Theme in a Village - Oaktree Retirement Village - the judges said the village was a "veritable fairy town";
Best Decorated House - 17 Boronia Street - home of a million lights and the Sydney Harbour Bridge;
Best Theme - 18 Linden Place - a sweet gingerbread house theme;
Santa Street - Kurrajong Road - the wow factor from one end of the street to the other;
Best Dressed Shop Front - The Gunnedah Times with a very thoughtful display. Congratulations also to all the businesses who have created beautiful displays but did not enter; and
Judge's Choice Award - 849 Preston Street, where one of the sons of the household has showed his love of Christmas with a magical display.
The judges also made a special mention of:
"We would like to thank everyone who has put so much effort into helping to create that Christmas excitement for the whole community - from little ones through to grandparents," Ms Frater said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.