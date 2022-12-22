Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council names the winners of its Christmas Lights competition

By Newsroom
December 22 2022 - 12:30pm
Nick and Sophie Mainey accept the award for Judge's Choice from Cr Rob Hooke for their home in Preston Road. Picture supplied.

Gunnedah Shire has once again celebrated the festive spirit with homes and businesses switching on their Christmas lights.

