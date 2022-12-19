Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up | Wishing you a merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2023

By Mark Coulton
Updated December 19 2022 - 11:05am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and wife Robyn wish everyone in the Parkes electorate a merry Christmas and happy New Year. Picture supplied

Tree plantings to commemorate the late Queen

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.