The Gunnedah CBD was a hive of activity on Thursday as locals reconnected at the annual Christmas Fair.
About 3000 residents gathered in the Gunnedah CBD for the free community event supported by Gunnedah Shire Council and Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the event funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program had a positive, vibrant atmosphere.
"It was fantastic to see our community coming together at this very special time of year as we lead up to Christmas," he said.
"Gunnedah Shire has had its share of struggles over the past few months so the fair was a timely opportunity to catch up with family and friends in the heart of this wonderful place we call home.
"I want to extend a big thank you to all our stallholders for being a part of the fair, and also our local businesses for extending their trading hours to support the event. It was great to see so many people coming in and out of retailers' doors bearing Christmas gifts and purchases."
Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce president Ben Hennessy said it was encouraging to see so many locals doing Christmas shopping in the main street and checking out what was on offer from local retailers.
Read also:
"We've received really positive feedback that the fair was a success with both community members and retailers. It has been a difficult few years for business owners with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the disruption of recent flooding, so it's great to finish the year strong as a community," he said.
"There was an awesome atmosphere at the fair and everyone was having a great time. It's a wonderful event to hold in our shire.
"We look forward to an even better event in 2023, building on the success of this year and previous years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.