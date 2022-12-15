Namoi Valley Independent
Festive spirit aplenty at Gunnedah Christmas Fair

By Newsroom
December 15 2022 - 2:30pm
The Gunnedah Christmas Fair drew locals to the heart of Gunnedah for a festive evening with friends and family. Picture supplied

The Gunnedah CBD was a hive of activity on Thursday as locals reconnected at the annual Christmas Fair.

