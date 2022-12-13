'The Gunny Goers' do their bit for Cancer Council

Gunnedah golfers have teamed up to raise much-needed funds for people dealing with cancer.
Dave Grosser, his son Lucas, Gunnedah Golf Pro Luke Ryan and golf enthusiasts Ben Hennessy and Luke Seville formed 'The Gunny Goers' to participate in this year's Longest Day challenge.
The Longest Day is a 72-hole golf marathon that raises funds for people affected by cancer.
Dave said they signed up to take part for the challenge itself, and to make a positive difference for those in the community who have been affected by cancer.
Read also:
"It's going to be a great day and we're hoping to raise $15,000 for Cancer Council," he said prior to the event, which teed off on Monday.
Kate Dubois, Community Relations Coordinator from Cancer Council's New England North-West community thanked all the Local Legends and the Gunnedah Golf Club for taking on this year's challenge.
"Thanks to the generosity of the people like Dave and his team we can continue to support people impacted by cancer," she said.
"It is the support from our community and the people who rally around them for these events and campaigns that allows us to continue our work.
"It will be great to see how our teams help to encourage more fundraising and awareness across the New England and North West community this year."
You can still support Dave and The Gunny Goers in their Longest Day challenge this year, and help them achieve their fundraising goal.
Go to https://www.longestday.org.au/fundraisers/TheGunnyGoers if you would like to contribute.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.