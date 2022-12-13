Namoi Valley Independent
Home/News/Local News

'The Gunny Goers' tee off in cancer council fundraiser The Longest Day

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The Gunny Goers' do their bit for Cancer Council

Gunnedah golfers have teamed up to raise much-needed funds for people dealing with cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Gunnedah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.