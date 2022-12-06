Namoi Valley Independent
Tis the season to be jolly! and the Gunnedah Christmas Fair is the place to be

By Newsroom
December 6 2022 - 1:00pm
The Gunnedah Christmas Fair will bring friends, families and neighbours together in the CBD. Picture supplied.

The Gunnedah Christmas Fair is almost here and you're invited to share in the festive fun in the CBD from 5.30pm on Thursday, 8 December.

