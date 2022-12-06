The Gunnedah Christmas Fair is almost here and you're invited to share in the festive fun in the CBD from 5.30pm on Thursday, 8 December.
The free community event is supported by Gunnedah Shire Council and Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the Christmas Fair was a bright spot in the year.
"After all the challenges of the past few months, our community needs events like these to reconnect and refresh. It's always fantastic to see how many families come out for the evening and enjoy this festive event," he said.
"There's plenty to see and do - browse a variety of stalls, join in children's activities including face painting, jump on an amusement ride, snag a sausage sandwich from the Gunnedah Rotary Club, and have a photo with Santa.
"It's the ideal opportunity to catch up with family and friends, listen to some live local music, and do lots of Christmas shopping!
"Don't forget to also pop into our local shops which will keep their doors open during the fair.
"If you live in Carroll or Curlewis, I encourage you to hop on one of the free shuttle buses so you can be part of this family-friendly community event."
Free shuttle buses will be available to transport residents in Carroll and Curlewis to and from the fair: Carroll Community Ground to Gunnedah - Departs 5.20pm, arrives 5.40pm Gunnedah to Carroll Community Ground - Departs 8.45pm, arrives 9.05pm Curlewis Commercial Hotel to Gunnedah - Departs 6pm, arrives 6.20pm Gunnedah to Curlewis Commercial Hotel - Departs 8pm, arrives 8.20pm Conadilly Street between Elgin and Chandos streets will be closed from 3.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, 8 December to allow for set-up and pack-up.
