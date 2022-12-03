Gunnedah welcomed summer with another cracking addition of the annual Christmas Hams race meeting.
The Gunnedah Jockey Club's biggest race meeting each year attracted several hundreds people, who soaked up the festive atmosphere under a blue sky as the mercury hit a maximum of 27.
The seven-race TAB meeting attracted strong fields, as well as plenty of eye-catching summer frocks and hats.
Apprentice Kelsey Lenton rode the Jane Clement-trained Hardyo to victory in the feature race, the $27,000 Christmas Cup (1600m).
The seven-year-old edged the Gavin Groth-trained local hope Danspur (Brooke Stower).
Among the racegoers was Gunnedah local Rachel Hilton, who said she was "having a great day".
"It's the only thing on Gunnedah's social calendar, isn't it?" she laughed.
Her friend Tarleia Mackellar said the day got "a little bit messy" towards the end.
Two other locals, Chloe Williscroft and Mia Pryor, were joined at the Christmas Hams by Narrabri's Kelsa Horne. All three were attending the event for the first time.
Williscroft said it was "a good outing with friends", adding: "It's only getting better from here."
