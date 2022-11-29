Gunnedah Shire Council is inviting local families, people with disability, and carers to attend a free community fun day on Saturday, 3 December.
The event will be held at Livvi's Place Inclusive Playground in Conadilly Street from 4pm to 6pm to celebrate International Day for People with Disability, which is held annually on 3 December. The event is an initiative of the Gunnedah Shire Access Working Group.
"We have chosen Livvi's Place so there is an additional focus on inclusivity through the removal of physical, technological and attitudinal barriers for people with disability," Working Group Chair Cr Colleen Fuller said.
"Through events such as these, the Access Working Group wants to increase understanding and awareness of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.
"Through the development and implementation of its Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP), Council has been a long-standing champion for access and this upcoming event supports the actions embedded in the Plan which is under review.
"We look forward to continuing our conversations with the community, and in particular, people with disability and their carers, in order to maximise the potential that this Plan provides."
The day will include a free community sausage sizzle, live music by The Uke-Alypts, games, face painting, and stalls staffed by a number of local disability support organisations.
"We hope the new event will mark the beginning of a bigger International Day for People with Disability celebration next year," Cr Fuller said.
