The Gunnedah Shire community is invited to the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree on Tuesday, 6 December at 7pm.
The lighting of the Community Christmas Tree in Brock's Court is an annual tradition in Gunnedah and a festive occasion.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the tree was a symbol of brighter days for the Shire after months of successive flooding and a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas - the birth of Jesus.
"Gunnedah Shire has been through a tremendous ordeal these past few months and now more than ever, we need symbols of hope and joy in our community," he said.
"The lighting of the tree is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together after months of isolation and challenges due to the multiple flood events.
"I look forward to seeing many residents at this special occasion."
Gunnedah Conservatorium will perform Christmas carols at the lighting event.
