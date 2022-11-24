Namoi Valley Independent
Gunnedah Shire Council staff start work to reinstate flood-damaged approaches to new Orange Grove Bridge

By Newsroom
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:21pm
Orange Grove Bridge from the air in the days following a recent flood event. Picture supplied.

Gunnedah Shire Council staff have commenced work on reinstating the flood-damaged approaches to the new Orange Grove Bridge now that weather conditions and dam releases allow, with a view to opening it as soon as possible.

