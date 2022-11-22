The Gunnedah Christmas Fair is only weeks away and Gunnedah Shire Council is inviting stallholders and local businesses to join the festivities.
Council is partnering with the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce for the annual fair from 5.30pm on Thursday, 8 December which will transform the CBD with music, market stalls, food, children's activities, late-night shopping and even a special visit from Santa.
The free community event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program and Gunnedah Shire Mayor, Jamie Chaffey said it would offer a welcome respite from the challenges caused by successive flooding in recent months.
"The Gunnedah Christmas Fair will give our community the opportunity to reconnect after weeks of isolation and difficulties due to flood events," he said.
"The ongoing flooding has been highly disruptive to locals and businesses so I'm hopeful the fair will bring some Christmas cheer to the residents and retailers across the region.
"We've also made sure our villages can come along by providing free shuttle buses from Mullaley, Tambar Springs, Curlewis and Carroll."
Chamber of Commerce President Ben Hennessy said local businesses had faced many challenges over the past few years from COVID-19 and more recently, flooding, and the fair would boost morale in the community.
"The festive season is the ideal time to come together and support one another, so I urge our local businesses to get involved in the Christmas Fair by decorating their shop windows and extending their trading hours," he said.
'Likewise, our business community is only as strong as the support it receives from our community, so this Christmas season I urge everyone to shop local. If we want to have a strong retail precinct, it is imperative that we support our local businesses by shopping local this year.
"Let's make the 2022 Gunnedah Christmas Fair one to remember."
To apply to be a stallholder at the Gunnedah Christmas Fair, click here: https://gsc2380.wufoo.com/forms/qrkfkcr0kpyszt/
Applications are due by 5pm on Monday, 28 November.
For more information on the Gunnedah Christmas Fair, contact Council on (02) 67 40 2100 or council@infogunnedah.com.au.
