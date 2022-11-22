Namoi Valley Independent
Gunnedah community is being invited to share in the Christmas spirit

November 22 2022 - 3:30pm
The Gunnedah Christmas Fair is a festive highlight on the Shires calendar. Picture supplied

The Gunnedah Christmas Fair is only weeks away and Gunnedah Shire Council is inviting stallholders and local businesses to join the festivities.

