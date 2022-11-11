Namoi Valley Independent
New citizens from the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Brazil and the Netherlands now call Gunnedah home

By Newsrfoom
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:43am
Gunnedah Shire welcomed five new citizens on Wednesday - Benjamin Cotton, Nikita Van Brakel, Katherine Carter Edwards, Elaine Dos Santos Matos and April Boyle. They are pictured with Gunnedah Shire Deputy Mayor Rob Hooke and Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey. Picture supplied.

The conferees from four countries, including the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Brazil and the Netherlands, became Australian citizens at a ceremony at The Smithurst Theatre.

