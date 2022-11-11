The conferees from four countries, including the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Brazil and the Netherlands, became Australian citizens at a ceremony at The Smithurst Theatre.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Councillor Jamie Chaffey said citizenship ceremonies were an opportunity for all Australians in their community, whether by birth or by choice, to reflect on, and celebrate what's great about being Australian.
Read also:
"Citizenship ceremonies give us an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of citizens in our local communities. There is no greater privilege than our citizenship, and as Mayor, it is always an honour to see these new Australians through the final stages of their citizenship journey," he said.
"There are many beautiful places in the world, and I want to thank our newest citizens for choosing Gunnedah Shire as their home."
The Shire welcomed 15 new citizens on Australian Citizenship Day on 17 September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.