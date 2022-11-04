There were some great performances with the bat when Namoi hosted Coalfields in second round Central Northern junior competition action at Gunnedah.
Bernard O'Connor, Sid Harvey and Keaton Walters all chalked up either a century or half-century.
O'Connor scored his maiden century, hitting 106 off 101 balls in an innings that included 10 fours and a six to lead the under-17s to an imposing 9-292 from their 50 overs.
Harvey had earlier helped set up the big total with 65 from 51.
In reply they dismissed Coalfields for 133.
After taking the top of off-stump with his first ball, AJ King went on to finish with 4-15.
Walters meanwhile was a bit of a lone knight for the under-15s top-scoring with 56 off 43, in their total of 84.
Coalfields had no trouble chasing down the runs, reaching the target in just over eight overs one wicket down.
Gunnedah also hosted the under-13s game between Moree and Coalfields.
